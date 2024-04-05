GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE)’s 2.60% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)’s traded shares were 11.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $147.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $1.77. The 52-week high for the GE share is $147.93, that puts it down -0.37 from that peak though still a striking 49.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $74.55. The company’s market capitalization is $161.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.05 million shares over the past three months.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) trade information

GE Aerospace (GE) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $147.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.60%, and it has moved by 17.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.68%. The short interest in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is 12.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

GE Aerospace (GE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GE Aerospace has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GE Aerospace (GE) shares have gone up 71.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.35% against 2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 181.50% this quarter and then jump 39.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -47.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.56 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.38 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.49 billion and $16.7 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.20% and then drop by -19.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 73.48% in 2024, the next five years will return 37.33% per annum.

GE Dividends

GE Aerospace is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GE Aerospace is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

GE Aerospace insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.96%, with the float percentage being 76.13%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,440 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 92.56 million shares (or 8.50% of all shares), a total value of $10.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GE Aerospace (GE) shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 37.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.1 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.98 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $3.73 billion.