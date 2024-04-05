For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares were 7.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.60% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the KTRA share is $5.98, that puts it down -4500.0 from that peak though still a striking 38.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $4.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.71 million shares over the past three months.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) registered a -12.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.60% in intraday trading to $0.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.77%, and it has moved by 31.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.52%. The short interest in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) is 2.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kintara Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) shares have gone down -96.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.25% against 13.50.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Kintara Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.62%, with the float percentage being 0.62%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14036.0 shares (or 0.80% of all shares), a total value of $56565.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10721.0 shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $43205.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 9104.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29223.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7563.0, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $30478.0.