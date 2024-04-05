Following Its 52-Week Low, Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NXL)’S Share Price Rose 88.37% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 431.13%

During the last session, Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.42% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the NXL share is $3.40, that puts it down -58.14 from that peak though still a striking 88.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $16.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 742.08K shares over the past three months.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) trade information

Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL) registered a -10.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.42% in intraday trading to $2.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 175.64%, and it has moved by 518.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 155.95%. The short interest in Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.43%.

NXL Dividends

Nexalin Technology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL)’s Major holders

Nexalin Technology Inc insiders own 22.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.64%, with the float percentage being 0.84%. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9062.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $8097.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2000.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1787.0.