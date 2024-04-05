Following Its 52-Week Low, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG)’S Share Price Rose 29.32% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 11.30%

During the last session, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares were 9.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.92% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the LYG share is $2.63, that puts it up 1.13 from that peak though still a striking 29.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $42.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.97 million shares over the past three months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) registered a 1.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.92% in intraday trading to $2.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.14%, and it has moved by 10.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.24%. The short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) is 9.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) shares have gone up 31.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.91% against 0.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.99%. While earnings are projected to return -15.68% in 2024, the next five years will return -10.30% per annum.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.39%, with the float percentage being 2.39%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 432 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.57 million shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $58.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.8 million shares, is of Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $58.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF owns about 2.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.71 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $8.49 million.