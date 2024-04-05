FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) Have Jumped 12.28% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.47% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the NOTE share is $4.51, that puts it down -252.34 from that peak though still a striking 49.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $167.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 954.10K shares over the past three months.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) registered a 8.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.47% in intraday trading to $1.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.03%, and it has moved by -35.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.08%. The short interest in FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) is 7.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.51 day(s) to cover.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FiscalNote Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) shares have gone down -31.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.39% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.40% this quarter and then jump 39.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.11 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.55 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.53 million and $32.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% and then drop by -10.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 59.77% in 2024.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

FiscalNote Holdings Inc insiders own 14.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.39%, with the float percentage being 47.15%. Maso Capital Partners Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.91 million shares (or 24.02% of all shares), a total value of $105.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.82 million shares, is of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $3.31 million.