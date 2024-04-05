EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) Is Up 23.72% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.09% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the EVER share is $20.34, that puts it down -8.31 from that peak though still a striking 71.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.36. The company’s market capitalization is $642.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 359.25K shares over the past three months.

EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER) trade information

EverQuote Inc (EVER) registered a -2.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.09% in intraday trading to $18.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.16%, and it has moved by 23.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.60%. The short interest in EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER) is 1.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

EverQuote Inc (EVER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EverQuote Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EverQuote Inc (EVER) shares have gone up 171.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.08% against 14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 72.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.16 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.94 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.66%. While earnings are projected to return 74.89% in 2024, the next five years will return -11.40% per annum.

EVER Dividends

EverQuote Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER)’s Major holders

EverQuote Inc insiders own 17.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.41%, with the float percentage being 89.41%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.99 million shares (or 7.16% of all shares), a total value of $12.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EverQuote Inc (EVER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $3.6 million.