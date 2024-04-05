EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Rose 50.65% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 10.71%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.54% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the EH share is $25.78, that puts it down -38.6 from that peak though still a striking 50.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.18. The company’s market capitalization is $760.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) registered a -1.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.54% in intraday trading to $18.60, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.01%, and it has moved by 75.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.35%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) is 6.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.7 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.70% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 245.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.55 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.78 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.23 million and $1.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 102.60% and then jump by 753.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.70%. While earnings are projected to return 67.55% in 2024.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders