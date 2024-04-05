Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Surged -2.65% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.70% or -$1.98. The 52-week high for the EWTX share is $20.69, that puts it down -25.24 from that peak though still a striking 69.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) registered a -10.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.70% in intraday trading to $16.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.02%, and it has moved by -2.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 144.38%. The short interest in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 4.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.62 day(s) to cover.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) shares have gone up 183.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.10% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.30% this quarter and then drop -11.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.02%. While earnings are projected to return -8.86% in 2024.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders