Does HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s (NYSE:HDB) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB)’s traded shares were 6.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.11% or $2.88. The 52-week high for the HDB share is $71.39, that puts it down -20.43 from that peak though still a striking 12.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.16. The company’s market capitalization is $150.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.76 million shares over the past three months.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) trade information

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) registered a 5.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.11% in intraday trading to $59.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.52%, and it has moved by 7.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.20%. The short interest in HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) is 13.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) shares have gone up 3.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.01% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.70% this quarter and then drop -14.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.11%. While earnings are projected to return 3.20% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.30% per annum.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.87%, with the float percentage being 13.87%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 863 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.63 million shares (or 1.17% of all shares), a total value of $2.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.16 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $987.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 4.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $279.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $204.46 million.