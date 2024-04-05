Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) After A 5.34% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares were 7.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the OXY share is $68.18, that puts it down -0.81 from that peak though still a striking 18.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.12. The company’s market capitalization is $59.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.82 million shares over the past three months.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $67.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.34%, and it has moved by 11.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.76%. The short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) is 49.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.42 day(s) to cover.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Occidental Petroleum Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) shares have gone up 8.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.05% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.90% this quarter and then jump 16.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.61 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.03 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.24%. While earnings are projected to return -5.85% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.60% per annum.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corp. is 0.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Occidental Petroleum Corp. insiders own 28.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.03%, with the float percentage being 72.54%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,582 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 224.13 million shares (or 25.33% of all shares), a total value of $13.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 91.3 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 10.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.37 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 60.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.57 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.86 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 billion.