Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Has Lost -2.74% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.97% or -$1.4. The 52-week high for the DAWN share is $17.85, that puts it down -25.7 from that peak though still a striking 31.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.67. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 606.48K shares over the past three months.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) registered a -8.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.97% in intraday trading to $14.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.07%, and it has moved by -14.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.23%. The short interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) is 9.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.25 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) shares have gone up 20.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.24% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.90% this quarter and then drop -9.80% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $570k by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -84.59%. While earnings are projected to return -8.14% in 2024.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 19.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.17%, with the float percentage being 111.04%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.81 million shares (or 8.98% of all shares), a total value of $93.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.61 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $90.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $22.17 million.