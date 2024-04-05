Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA)’s traded shares were 6.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.04% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CTRA share is $29.89, that puts it down -5.39 from that peak though still a striking 19.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.91. The company’s market capitalization is $21.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.12 million shares over the past three months.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) registered a -0.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.04% in intraday trading to $28.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.79%, and it has moved by 6.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.90%. The short interest in Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) is 16.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coterra Energy Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) shares have gone up 7.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.73% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.60% this quarter and then drop -2.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.78 billion and $1.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.70% and then jump by 15.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.36%. While earnings are projected to return -14.81% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Coterra Energy Inc is 0.81, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Coterra Energy Inc insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.92%, with the float percentage being 91.68%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,195 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 88.03 million shares (or 11.66% of all shares), a total value of $2.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66.77 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.69 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 22.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $569.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.62 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $581.31 million.