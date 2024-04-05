Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $250.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $1.25. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $283.48, that puts it down -13.0 from that peak though still a striking 81.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.43. The company’s market capitalization is $60.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.35 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $250.86, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.38%, and it has moved by 5.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 301.12%. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is 11.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coinbase Global Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares have gone up 241.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 386.49% against 5.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc insiders own 5.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.37%, with the float percentage being 57.23%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,086 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.7 million shares (or 7.21% of all shares), a total value of $980.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.6 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $796.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 7.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $531.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.68 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $334.96 million.