Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Have Dropped -30.68% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares were 10.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.87% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the CHWY share is $40.78, that puts it down -148.96 from that peak though still a striking 7.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.08. The company’s market capitalization is $7.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.95 million shares over the past three months.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Chewy Inc (CHWY) registered a 3.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.87% in intraday trading to $16.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.66%, and it has moved by -5.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.90%. The short interest in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is 20.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chewy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares have gone down -9.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.29% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.84 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.86 billion by the end of Jul 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 23.85% in 2024.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.46%, with the float percentage being 78.68%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 506 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.1 million shares (or 13.51% of all shares), a total value of $635.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.07 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 13.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $634.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 4.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $104.73 million.