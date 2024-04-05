Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Surged 292.64% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL)’s traded shares were 137.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 280.95% or $4.72. The 52-week high for the CADL share is $1.95, that puts it up 69.53 from that peak though still a striking 89.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $187.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 49800.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 83.88K shares over the past three months.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) trade information

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) registered a 280.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 280.95% in intraday trading to $6.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 315.58%, and it has moved by 292.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 353.90%. The short interest in Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Candel Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) shares have gone up 546.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.53% against 13.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.75%.

CADL Dividends

Candel Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL)’s Major holders

Candel Therapeutics Inc insiders own 34.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.46%, with the float percentage being 25.21%. Northpond Ventures, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.94 million shares (or 6.69% of all shares), a total value of $2.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $0.43 million.