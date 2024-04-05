Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Given A -1.87% drop From High?

During the recent session, Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s traded shares were 7.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $325.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.72% or $5.5. The 52-week high for the SWAV share is $331.58, that puts it down -1.87 from that peak though still a striking 51.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $157.00. The company’s market capitalization is $12.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 596.62K shares over the past three months.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) registered a 1.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $325.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.04%, and it has moved by 27.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.59%. The short interest in Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shockwave Medical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) shares have gone up 67.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.01% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.80% this quarter and then jump 57.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $207.69 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $226.67 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $147.31 million and $180.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.00% and then jump by 25.80% in the coming quarter.

SWAV Dividends

Shockwave Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

Shockwave Medical Inc. insiders own 1.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.88%, with the float percentage being 97.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 584 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.64 million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $228.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $327.05 million.