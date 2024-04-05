Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Down -12.48% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.61. The 52-week high for the CEI share is $1.76, that puts it down -780.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $29.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.35 million shares over the past three months.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Camber Energy Inc (CEI) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $0.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.82%, and it has moved by -11.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.96%. The short interest in Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is 7.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Camber Energy Inc insiders own 2.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.84%, with the float percentage being 2.92%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Camber Energy Inc (CEI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.