BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS)’s traded shares were 1.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.73% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BRFS share is $3.45, that puts it down -6.81 from that peak though still a striking 64.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $5.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.31 million shares over the past three months.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) registered a 1.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.73% in intraday trading to $3.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.77%, and it has moved by -0.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 154.72%. The short interest in BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) is 3.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BRF S.A. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) shares have gone up 59.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 143.33% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 111.10% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.67 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.68 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.54 billion and $2.73 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.10% and then drop by -2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.58%. While earnings are projected to return 145.32% in 2024.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

BRF S.A. ADR insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.53%, with the float percentage being 3.53%. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.98 million shares (or 1.01% of all shares), a total value of $32.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.65 million shares, is of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 6.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.67 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $12.2 million.