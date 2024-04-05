BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP): Can A Stock That’s Up 8.47% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP)’s traded shares were 13.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.06% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the BP share is $40.84, that puts it down -6.35 from that peak though still a striking 12.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.52. The company’s market capitalization is $107.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.70 million shares over the past three months.

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) trade information

BP plc ADR (BP) registered a -1.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.06% in intraday trading to $38.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.51%, and it has moved by 7.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.37%. The short interest in BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) is 6.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

BP plc ADR (BP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BP plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BP plc ADR (BP) shares have gone up 2.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.77% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.10% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.88 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.24 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.95 billion and $49.48 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.90% and then jump by 17.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.32%. While earnings are projected to return -0.58% in 2024.

BP Dividends

BP plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BP plc ADR is 1.71, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

BP plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.71%, with the float percentage being 11.71%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,308 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.6 million shares (or 0.79% of all shares), a total value of $797.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.42 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $756.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BP plc ADR (BP) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 4.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $151.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.57 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $133.23 million.