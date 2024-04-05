Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)’s traded shares were 7.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.71% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the BORR share is $8.87, that puts it down -51.88 from that peak though still a striking 3.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.97 million shares over the past three months.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) registered a -6.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.71% in intraday trading to $5.84, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.22%, and it has moved by -1.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.71%. The short interest in Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) is 8.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $239 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.5 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 742.77% in 2024.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Borr Drilling Ltd insiders own 9.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.36%, with the float percentage being 75.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.96 million shares (or 5.46% of all shares), a total value of $105.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.95 million shares, is of Folketrygdfondet’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $82.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 5.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.19 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $39.08 million.