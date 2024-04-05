Boom Or Bust? Where Will Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.57% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the UNCY share is $2.29, that puts it down -56.85 from that peak though still a striking 67.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $50.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 347.18K shares over the past three months.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

The stock spiked 6.57% in intraday trading to $1.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -0.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.53%. The short interest in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) is 56730.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Unicycive Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) shares have gone up 64.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.00% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.40% this quarter and then jump 44.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 270.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -77.09%. While earnings are projected to return 54.43% in 2024.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc insiders own 18.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.18%, with the float percentage being 60.27%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $0.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68661.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $91662.0.