Boom Or Bust? Where Will SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s traded shares were 13.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.20% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $0.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.61 million shares over the past three months.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) registered a -1.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $0.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -49.90%, and it has moved by -80.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.64%. The short interest in SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.20% this quarter and then jump 13.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $690k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $700k by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $539k and $508k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.00% and then jump by 37.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 79.20%. While earnings are projected to return 84.00% in 2024.

SINT Dividends

SINTX Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

SINTX Technologies Inc insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.89%, with the float percentage being 1.89%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38425.0 shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $47262.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29643.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $36460.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 38309.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47120.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 807.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1186.0.