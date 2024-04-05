Boom Or Bust: Where Does Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.30% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the KZIA share is $1.68, that puts it down -342.11 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $8.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 832.63K shares over the past three months.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) registered a 13.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.30% in intraday trading to $0.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.85%, and it has moved by 74.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.25%. The short interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) is 45930.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) shares have gone down -62.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.37% against 13.50.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.54%, with the float percentage being 18.54%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.48 million shares (or 10.47% of all shares), a total value of $0.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.82 million shares, is of Platinum Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.64 million.

Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4948.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1741.0 market value.