Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) Has Gained 6.66% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.20% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the BLDE share is $4.54, that puts it down -20.42 from that peak though still a striking 45.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $283.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 819.49K shares over the past three months.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) registered a 16.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.20% in intraday trading to $3.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.11%, and it has moved by 5.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.66%. The short interest in Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) is 3.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blade Air Mobility Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) shares have gone up 50.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.17% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 52.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.46 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.47 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.27 million and $60.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.30% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Blade Air Mobility Inc insiders own 11.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.42%, with the float percentage being 73.90%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 6.79 million shares (or 9.17% of all shares), a total value of $17.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.53 million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 5.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $7.01 million.