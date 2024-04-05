ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Investing Potential Is $2.43

During the recent session, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the ATAI share is $2.85, that puts it down -17.28 from that peak though still a striking 58.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $404.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.99% in intraday trading to $2.43, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.60%, and it has moved by 22.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.35%. The short interest in ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 5.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.34 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ATAI Life Sciences N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares have gone up 85.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -180.00% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.00% this quarter and then jump 9.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.40% compared to the previous financial year. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $40k and $172k respectively. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.19%. While earnings are projected to return -210.00% in 2024.

ATAI Dividends

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. insiders own 10.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.02%, with the float percentage being 31.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $4.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.11 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 million.