As The Stock Rises By 15.05% Year-To-Date, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the recent session, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.32% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the VNDA share is $7.00, that puts it down -44.03 from that peak though still a striking 32.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $279.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) trade information

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) registered a -1.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.32% in intraday trading to $4.86, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.13%, and it has moved by 24.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.54%. The short interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) is 3.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) shares have gone up 12.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -75.00% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -58.30% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.5 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.98%. While earnings are projected to return -250.00% in 2024, the next five years will return 36.10% per annum.

VNDA Dividends

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s Major holders

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 5.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.21%, with the float percentage being 97.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.81 million shares (or 18.80% of all shares), a total value of $71.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $11.35 million.