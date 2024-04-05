Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Received An 143.62% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares were 3.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.67% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the APLT share is $9.39, that puts it down -58.61 from that peak though still a striking 87.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $626.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) registered a -4.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.67% in intraday trading to $5.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.58%, and it has moved by -4.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 642.79%. The short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is 3.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) shares have gone up 143.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.68% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 54.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.72%. While earnings are projected to return 52.74% in 2024.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Applied Therapeutics Inc insiders own 6.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.56%, with the float percentage being 74.72%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.95 million shares (or 12.59% of all shares), a total value of $10.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.66 million shares, is of VR Adviser, LLC’s that is approximately 8.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 3.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 4.18% of the stock, which is worth about $3.51 million.