Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the HOUS share is $9.43, that puts it down -60.37 from that peak though still a striking 30.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $653.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $5.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.44%, and it has moved by 4.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.50%. The short interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) is 8.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.39 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Anywhere Real Estate Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) shares have gone up 1.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.45% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.90% this quarter and then jump 108.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.13 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.40% and then jump by 6.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 107.78% in 2024, the next five years will return -1.20% per annum.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

Anywhere Real Estate Inc insiders own 4.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.19%, with the float percentage being 107.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.29 million shares (or 16.55% of all shares), a total value of $122.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 15.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $115.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.71 million, or about 5.17% of the stock, which is worth about $38.14 million.