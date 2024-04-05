Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s traded shares were 2.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.09% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ANNX share is $8.40, that puts it down -31.66 from that peak though still a striking 75.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $499.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Annexon Inc (ANNX) registered a -1.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.09% in intraday trading to $6.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.31%, and it has moved by 19.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.52%. The short interest in Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 2.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Annexon Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Annexon Inc (ANNX) shares have gone up 205.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.16% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.60% this quarter and then jump 23.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.69%. While earnings are projected to return 13.88% in 2024, the next five years will return 38.60% per annum.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Annexon Inc insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.36%, with the float percentage being 95.84%. Alerce Investment Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.06 million shares (or 13.25% of all shares), a total value of $24.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 10.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annexon Inc (ANNX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $2.78 million.