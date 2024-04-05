Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Are Up 16.67%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. The 52-week high for the USAS share is $0.60, that puts it down -150.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $51.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) registered a -2.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.20% in intraday trading to $0.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.14%, and it has moved by -0.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.40%. The short interest in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is 4.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.63 day(s) to cover.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares have gone down -30.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.25% against 18.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.1 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.09 million and $27.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.80% and then jump by 15.10% in the coming quarter.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.24%, with the float percentage being 23.33%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 11.18 million shares (or 5.04% of all shares), a total value of $2.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.8 million shares, is of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 4.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 10.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.19 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.