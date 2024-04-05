Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Inclined 2.39% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s traded shares were 2.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.15% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ATUS share is $3.82, that puts it down -48.64 from that peak though still a striking 31.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.42 million shares over the past three months.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) registered a -1.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.15% in intraday trading to $2.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.91%, and it has moved by 2.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.92%. The short interest in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) is 24.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.67 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altice USA Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) shares have gone down -17.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.33% against 17.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -64.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.25 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.29 billion and $2.32 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.30% and then drop by -2.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.28%. While earnings are projected to return 94.90% in 2024, the next five years will return -0.20% per annum.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Altice USA Inc insiders own 20.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.37%, with the float percentage being 112.39%. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.14 million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $115.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $66.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altice USA Inc (ATUS) shares are Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd owns about 10.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.72 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $20.29 million.