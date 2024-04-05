After A -9.02% Drop In The Last Week, Does Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the OCUL share is $11.31, that puts it down -33.53 from that peak though still a striking 76.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $8.47, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.02%, and it has moved by -22.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.64%. The short interest in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) is 9.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocular Therapeutix Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) shares have gone up 178.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.40% this quarter and then jump 38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.38 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.4 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.38%. While earnings are projected to return 28.71% in 2024.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

Ocular Therapeutix Inc insiders own 3.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.11%, with the float percentage being 52.03%. Summer Road LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.12 million shares (or 7.71% of all shares), a total value of $31.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.78 million shares, is of Opaleye Management Inc.’s that is approximately 7.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $6.69 million.