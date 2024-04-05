AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) Are Up 36.99%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, AES Corp. (NYSE:AES)’s traded shares were 9.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the AES share is $25.74, that puts it down -41.9 from that peak though still a striking 36.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.43. The company’s market capitalization is $12.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.56 million shares over the past three months.

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) trade information

AES Corp. (AES) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $18.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.16%, and it has moved by 12.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.85%. The short interest in AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) is 11.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

AES Corp. (AES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AES Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AES Corp. (AES) shares have gone up 33.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.52% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.40% this quarter and then jump 47.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.15 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.09 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.24 billion and $3.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.72%. While earnings are projected to return 8.45% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.50% per annum.

AES Dividends

AES Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AES Corp. is 0.67, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

AES Corp. insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.22%, with the float percentage being 94.70%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 875 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 90.93 million shares (or 13.58% of all shares), a total value of $1.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.42 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 9.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.31 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AES Corp. (AES) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 21.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $330.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.67 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $329.44 million.