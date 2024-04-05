Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.32% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the ADCT share is $6.04, that puts it down -28.24 from that peak though still a striking 92.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $388.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 801.31K shares over the past three months.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) registered a 6.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.32% in intraday trading to $4.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.14%, and it has moved by -2.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.76%. The short interest in Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adc Therapeutics SA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares have gone up 474.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.51% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.30% this quarter and then jump 5.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.18 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.91 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.99 million and $41.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.30% and then drop by -52.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 84.52%. While earnings are projected to return 26.91% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.80% per annum.

ADCT Dividends

Adc Therapeutics SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

Adc Therapeutics SA insiders own 29.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.13%, with the float percentage being 57.93%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.05 million shares (or 17.42% of all shares), a total value of $30.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.58 million shares, is of Prosight Management, Lp’s that is approximately 6.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.93 million.