Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Is Up 82.32% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 39.38% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $122.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.94% or -$7.77. The 52-week high for the ANF share is $140.28, that puts it down -14.09 from that peak though still a striking 82.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.74. The company’s market capitalization is $6.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) registered a -5.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.94% in intraday trading to $122.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.32%, and it has moved by -12.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 340.72%. The short interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 5.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares have gone up 121.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.11% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 292.30% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $937.19 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.99%. While earnings are projected to return 22.12% in 2024, the next five years will return 18.00% per annum.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 22 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. insiders own 2.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.80%, with the float percentage being 112.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 450 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.32 million shares (or 16.52% of all shares), a total value of $313.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.04 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 12.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $227.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $190.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 3.07% of the stock, which is worth about $58.28 million.