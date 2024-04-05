A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST)

During the last session, Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.66% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PRST share is $5.74, that puts it down -3088.89 from that peak though still a striking 22.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $17.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.77 million shares over the past three months.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Presto Automation Inc (PRST) registered a -5.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.66% in intraday trading to $0.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.07%, and it has moved by -27.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.84%. The short interest in Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) is 1.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

Presto Automation Inc (PRST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Presto Automation Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Presto Automation Inc (PRST) shares have gone down -89.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.36% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.50% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.47 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -827.96%. While earnings are projected to return 51.35% in 2024.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

Presto Automation Inc insiders own 25.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.13%, with the float percentage being 26.87%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.47 million shares (or 4.27% of all shares), a total value of $12.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Presto Automation Inc (PRST) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF owns about 1.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $7.55 million.