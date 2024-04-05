A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG), As It Continued To Rise 26.64% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. The 52-week high for the NWG share is $7.26, that puts it down -1.82 from that peak though still a striking 39.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.30. The company’s market capitalization is $31.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 million shares over the past three months.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.85%, and it has moved by 8.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.06%. The short interest in NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG) is 10.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.96 day(s) to cover.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NatWest Group Plc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) shares have gone up 28.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.95% against 0.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.17%. While earnings are projected to return -17.71% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.31% per annum.

NWG Dividends

NatWest Group Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NatWest Group Plc ADR is 0.43, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

NatWest Group Plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.32%, with the float percentage being 1.32%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.43 million shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $33.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.32 million shares, is of Natixis Advisors, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $32.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $5.1 million.