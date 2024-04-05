22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII)’s traded shares were 9.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.23% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the XXII share is $180.91, that puts it down -9421.58 from that peak though still a striking 23.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $6.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 98.03K shares over the past three months.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) registered a 28.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.23% in intraday trading to $1.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by -26.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.89%. The short interest in 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.30% this quarter and then jump 77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.86 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.21 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.96 million and $24.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -64.20% and then drop by -65.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.91%. While earnings are projected to return 53.03% in 2024.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 29588.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $55924.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15477.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29253.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13096.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $24752.0.