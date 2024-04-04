Year-To-Date, Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) Price Has Increase 16.80%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s traded shares were 12.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.87% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the ABUS share is $3.12, that puts it down -6.85 from that peak though still a striking 42.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $524.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 938.77K shares over the past three months.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) registered a 15.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.87% in intraday trading to $2.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.27%, and it has moved by 7.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.63%. The short interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) is 4.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.77 day(s) to cover.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arbutus Biopharma Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) shares have gone up 52.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.36% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -51.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.15 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.17 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.69 million and $4.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -67.80% and then drop by -53.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.41%. While earnings are projected to return -1.36% in 2024.

ABUS Dividends

Arbutus Biopharma Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Major holders

Arbutus Biopharma Corp insiders own 23.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.06%, with the float percentage being 57.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.97 million shares (or 5.95% of all shares), a total value of $22.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.28 million shares, is of Two Seas Capital Lp’s that is approximately 4.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.73 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $5.54 million.