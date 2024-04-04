Why Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s traded shares were 6.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.97% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the RVSN share is $23.37, that puts it down -1136.51 from that peak though still a striking 46.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $9.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.97 million shares over the past three months.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) registered a -5.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.97% in intraday trading to $1.89, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.29%, and it has moved by -13.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.15%. The short interest in Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rail Vision Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) shares have gone down -52.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.47% against 11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -66.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.35%.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Rail Vision Ltd insiders own 45.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.01%, with the float percentage being 1.84%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 1.59% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of MMCAP International, Inc. SPC’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6227.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3736.0 market value.