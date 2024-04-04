Why Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 14.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.79% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $4.55, that puts it up 1.52 from that peak though still a striking 56.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.70 million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) registered a 10.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.79% in intraday trading to $4.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.69%, and it has moved by 56.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.79%. The short interest in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) is 20.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.94 day(s) to cover.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) shares have gone up 124.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.26% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.70% this quarter and then jump 83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $260 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.67%. While earnings are projected to return 87.72% in 2024.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc insiders own 1.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.07%, with the float percentage being 74.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.64 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $92.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.04 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $88.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 18.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.12 million, or about 4.00% of the stock, which is worth about $34.04 million.