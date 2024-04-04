What Should You Do With Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s traded shares were 2.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.28% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ASM share is $1.01, that puts it down -24.69 from that peak though still a striking 50.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $105.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 552.15K shares over the past three months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) registered a 7.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.28% in intraday trading to $0.81, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.49%, and it has moved by 64.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.47%. The short interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) shares have gone up 65.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against 20.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.08 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.75 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.82 million and $9.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.10% and then jump by 49.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.92%.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.78%, with the float percentage being 7.85%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.85 million shares, is of Bard Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.56 million.

Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value.