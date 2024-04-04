What Should You Do With Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.78% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ALLR share is $154.40, that puts it down -61660.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 143.59K shares over the past three months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) registered a 5.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.78% in intraday trading to $0.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.09%, and it has moved by -39.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.65%. The short interest in Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.93 day(s) to cover.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allarity Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) shares have gone down -65.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.06% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.70% this quarter and then jump 98.90% in the quarter after that.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Allarity Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.94%, with the float percentage being 0.94%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3617.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $23872.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1429.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9431.0.