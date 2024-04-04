We Just Learned Something New! After TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s 54.57% Gain This Week

During the recent session, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares were 77.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 70.03% or $0.91. The 52-week high for the TCBP share is $44.00, that puts it down -1890.95 from that peak though still a striking 61.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.29 million shares over the past three months.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) registered a 70.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 70.03% in intraday trading to $2.21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 54.57%, and it has moved by 75.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.50%. The short interest in TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

TCBP Dividends

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.59%, with the float percentage being 5.60%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 6.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75295.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $40809.0.