We Just Learned Something New About C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) This Week With Its 16.75% Gain

During the recent session, C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s traded shares were 43.89 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.20% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CISS share is $20.00, that puts it down -49900.0 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.02. The company’s market capitalization is $7.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 127.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 35.27 million shares over the past three months.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

C3is Inc (CISS) registered a -12.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.20% in intraday trading to $0.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.75%, and it has moved by -52.30% in 30 days. The short interest in C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) is 2.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

CISS Dividends

C3is Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s Major holders

C3is Inc insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.07%, with the float percentage being 0.07%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14998.0 shares, is of Boothbay Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16647.0.