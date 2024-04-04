Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s traded shares were 8.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.57% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VLCN share is $378.00, that puts it down -96823.08 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $7.32M, and the average trade volume was 4.16 million shares over the past three months.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Volcon Inc (VLCN) registered a 11.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.57% in intraday trading to $0.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -42.58%, and it has moved by -60.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.88%.

Volcon Inc (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Volcon Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Volcon Inc (VLCN) shares have gone down -99.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.86% against 12.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Volcon Inc insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.12%, with the float percentage being 0.12%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36911.0 shares, is of Walleye Capital LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Volcon Inc (VLCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 72527.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28054.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $79911.0.