Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Is Down -10.37% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.85% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the VSAT share is $47.35, that puts it down -186.97 from that peak though still a striking 8.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) registered a 1.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $16.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.13%, and it has moved by -10.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.24%. The short interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is 9.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.86 day(s) to cover.

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viasat, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares have gone down -8.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200.00% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -104.00% this quarter and then jump 41.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.85%. While earnings are projected to return -73483.23% in 2024.

VSAT Dividends

Viasat, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

Viasat, Inc. insiders own 11.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.44%, with the float percentage being 98.20%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 298 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.29 million shares (or 13.13% of all shares), a total value of $672.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.36 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $468.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $93.78 million.