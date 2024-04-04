Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) Investing Potential Is $0.25

During the recent session, Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s traded shares were 3.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.34% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the VERB share is $5.09, that puts it down -1936.0 from that peak though still a striking 56.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $6.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.99 million shares over the past three months.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) registered a -2.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.34% in intraday trading to $0.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.03%, and it has moved by 64.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.68%. The short interest in Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.00% this quarter and then jump 92.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -75.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.16 million and $2.21 million respectively.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 20 and May 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Verb Technology Company Inc insiders own 4.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.53%, with the float percentage being 1.61%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 2.89% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30631.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $33081.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 23175.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25029.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8540.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $12468.0.