Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares were 12.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.37% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the UEC share is $8.34, that puts it down -8.59 from that peak though still a striking 70.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $3.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.30 million shares over the past three months.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) registered a 6.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.37% in intraday trading to $7.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.44%, and it has moved by 14.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 166.67%. The short interest in Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is 38.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.6 day(s) to cover.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uranium Energy Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) shares have gone up 58.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 900.00% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.30% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -66.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24 million by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.63%. While earnings are projected to return 289.17% in 2024.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 06 and June 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp insiders own 1.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.70%, with the float percentage being 71.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 353 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.66 million shares (or 6.91% of all shares), a total value of $90.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $71.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 19.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.43 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $38.88 million.