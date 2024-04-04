UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Shares Have Been Down About -24.89% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TIGR share is $5.80, that puts it down -74.7 from that peak though still a striking 30.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $496.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $3.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.64%, and it has moved by -20.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.30%. The short interest in UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 2.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 8.42% in 2024.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 31.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.79%, with the float percentage being 14.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.96 million shares (or 1.17% of all shares), a total value of $5.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.58 million.